G20 foreign ministers call for urgency to strengthen multilateralism, ensure food supply chain

BALI, Indonesia, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers on Friday called on the urgency to strengthen multiculturalism and ensure that the global food supply chain is restored.

Holding the G20 rotating presidency, Indonesia hosted the two-day foreign ministers' meeting, which served as a forum to discuss global recovery efforts, in the resort island of Bali.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference after the meeting that participants agreed that multiculturalism remains the best way to resolve global challenges and there is an urgent need to strengthen multiculturalism.

Political will and global collaboration are critical to ensure multilateralism delivers, she said, adding that multilateralism benefits all countries.

Indonesia's top diplomat said all participants were concerned about soaring prices of food and energy, and reiterated that the current crisis, including issues related to their accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, will continue to hinder global recovery.

She said developing countries will be the most affected, particularly low-income countries and small island developing countries.

Therefore, there is an urgency to address global food supply chain disruption, the minister said.

This year's G20 foreign ministers meeting is themed "Building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous world together."

