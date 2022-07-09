Chinese FM calls for true multilateralism, win-win cooperation at G20 meeting

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi before the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

BALI, Indonesia, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called for upholding true multilateralism, conducting win-win cooperation, and achieving inclusiveness and connectivity within the framework of the Group of 20 (G20).

Wang made the remarks when delivering a speech at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting held in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The G20 members should be partners with mutual respect and consultation on equal footing, he said.

They should be partners of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said, adding that the G20 members should also be partners for openness, inclusiveness, and connectivity.

The G20 members should strengthen their coordination on macro-economic policies to push for inclusive recovery and growth of the global economy, he said.

They should jointly maintain stable international supply chains to ease the global inflationary pressure, Wang said, calling for boosting the multilateral trading system to foster an open, transparent and non-discriminatory international trade environment.

He also urged the G20 members to prioritize development and enhance cooperation in the fields of poverty alleviation, fight against COVID-19, infrastructure and green development.

In his speech, Wang stressed that China will continue to urge peace talks and promote dialogue on the Ukraine issue, and always stands on the side of peace.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that safeguarding multilateralism and carrying out effective cooperation is the only way to address global challenges.

She said it is expected that through the foreign ministers' meeting, all G20 members will build bridges for communication, adhere to peace and justice, promote friendship and cooperation, and oppose unilateralism and isolation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said multilateralism is not an option but a must, expressing hope that countries will fully practice multilateralism with actions, promote connectivity, openness and inclusiveness so as to better deal with the pressing challenges.

The G20 members held discussions on topics including ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, post-pandemic economic recovery, industrial and supply chains, and food and energy security, agreeing that it is necessary to give full play to the important role of the G20, strengthen multilateralism, reduce trust deficit, and prevent global divisions.

Wang is on an Asia tour, which takes him to Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

