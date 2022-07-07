G20 foreign ministers to discuss food crisis, global stability in Indonesia's Bali

Xinhua) 13:44, July 07, 2022

JAKARTA, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers will gather in Indonesia's tourist island of Bali on Thursday and Friday to discuss the global crisis and recovery efforts.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday by the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry, this year's foreign ministers meeting will hold two sessions.

The first session on strengthening multilateralism will discuss joint steps to enhance global collaboration and build mutual trust among countries, which will become an enabling environment for world stability, peace, and development.

The second one on food and energy security will discuss strategic steps to overcome the food crisis, fertilizers shortage, and rising global commodity prices and disruption of global supply chains.

Special attendees that will speak in the forum include United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme David Beasley, and the World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships Mari Elka Pangestu.

