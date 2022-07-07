Home>>
Putin intends to attend G20 summit
(Xinhua) 13:26, July 07, 2022
MOSCOW, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Moscow has informed Jakarta of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention to participate in the summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
The format of Putin's participation will depend on the global situation, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Southeast Asia, the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday and Friday in Indonesia's Bali, it added.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
