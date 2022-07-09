China calls for sticking to true multilateralism at G20 meeting in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:58, July 09, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday called on countries to stick to true multilateralism and develop a constructive partnership at this challenging time.

Wang made the remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers' meeting held in Bali, Indonesia on Friday.

First, countries should be partners with mutual respect and consultation on an equal footing, Wang said. International affairs should be dealt with through consultations among countries, and international rules should be jointly made and observed.

It is the consensus of the international community that in the world, there is only one system that is the international system with the United Nations at its core, and only one order that is the international order based on the international law, Wang noted.

Second, countries should be partners of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said. Only when one country values the security of others and safeguards the security of all can it really achieve its own security. A country putting its own security above the security of others and strengthening military blocs can only lead to division in the international community, and make itself less safe, Wang said.

Third, countries should be partners for openness, inclusiveness, and inter-connectivity, Wang said. Country-to-country competition should be fair, it should not be vicious competition or even malicious confrontation, Wang noted, adding that the exclusive policy of "small yard, high fence" runs counter to the trend of the times and is only doomed to failure.

