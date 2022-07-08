Home>>
Lush greeneries flourish in Longde county, NW China’s Ningxia
By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 16:27, July 08, 2022
|Photo taken on July 7, 2022, shows a miscellany of wild plants situated atop Liupan Mountain in Damaigou village, Wenpu township, Longde county, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: NW China’s Ningxia turns barren land into vineyards and wineries
- Cool-weather crops heat up district's economy in Ningxia
- Ningxia dairy producer breaks global records
- Desert turns into oasis in NW China
- China Ningxia wines participate in ProWein 2022 in Dusseldorf via video link
- China supports its Ningxia region in protecting Yellow River basin
- "Cow dung bank" innovates green farming in northwest China
- Pic story: inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of hemp weaving in Ningxia
- 1st desert expressway in Ningxia opens to traffic
- Stargazing tourism shines bright in China's Ningxia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.