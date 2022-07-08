Languages

Archive

Friday, July 08, 2022

Home>>

Lush greeneries flourish in Longde county, NW China’s Ningxia

By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 16:27, July 08, 2022
Lush greeneries flourish in Longde county, NW China’s Ningxia
Photo taken on July 7, 2022, shows a miscellany of wild plants situated atop Liupan Mountain in Damaigou village, Wenpu township, Longde county, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories