In pics: NW China’s Ningxia turns barren land into vineyards and wineries

Staff members work inside the labelling workshop of a wine producer in Minning Township, Yongning County, Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on July 6, 2022. Thanks to the region’s abundant sunshine and favorable climate, the grape wine industry has been able to thrive on this once barren land. At present, the township already has a total of 80,000 mu (about 5,333 hectares) of vineyards and more than 10 wineries, providing over 20,000 jobs to local residents. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)