Crayfish-related industry booms in Hubei province

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:30, July 06, 2022

People taste crayfish at a restaurant in Qianjiang, Hubei province, June 24, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

After more than 20 years of development, the crayfish business in Qianjiang, Hubei province has built up a complete industrial chain integrating breeding, processing and catering, with crayfish exporting to foreign countries via e-commerce platforms.

The fields that cultivate crayfish and grains at the same time reached 850,000 mu (about 56,666 hectares), with the comprehensive output value exceeding 60 billion yuan ($8.93 billion). More than 200,000 people are employed in the industry.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)