Crayfish-related industry booms in Hubei province
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:30, July 06, 2022
People taste crayfish at a restaurant in Qianjiang, Hubei province, June 24, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
After more than 20 years of development, the crayfish business in Qianjiang, Hubei province has built up a complete industrial chain integrating breeding, processing and catering, with crayfish exporting to foreign countries via e-commerce platforms.
The fields that cultivate crayfish and grains at the same time reached 850,000 mu (about 56,666 hectares), with the comprehensive output value exceeding 60 billion yuan ($8.93 billion). More than 200,000 people are employed in the industry.
