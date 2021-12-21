Guigang in S China’s Guangxi promotes mixed rice-crayfish farming

People's Daily Online) 11:09, December 21, 2021

Guigang city in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has promoted farming crayfish and rice together in the same fields through a slew of measures to boost farmers’ incomes.

A farmer catches crayfish at a rice-crayfish farming base in Wanglong village, Shizui town, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Peoples Daily Online/Wu Mingjiang)

Since this year, the city has intensified its policy support, facilitated the transfer of land-use rights, introduced leading companies, encouraged off-season crayfish raising, and promoted the integrated development of rice-crayfish farming and other industries, such as tourism and culture.

So far, the city has transferred 120,000 mu (8,000 hectares) of fields for farming crayfish and rice together. The areas for raising crayfish this winter and next spring, which are usually off season for crayfish, are expected to reach 100,000 mu, with the output value for crayfish projected to exceed 750 million yuan (about $117.6 million).

Students take part in a farming culture activity in Wanglong village, Shizui town, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Mingjiang)

Last year, Wanglong village in Shizui town of Guigang city established a mixed rice-crayfish farming base in collaboration with a modern agricultural company.

By making the best use of low-lying, low-output and waterlogged farmland, the mode of rice-crayfish farming at the base has transformed the previously low-output fields into prosperous farm areas, having achieved favorable results in both the ecology and economy, according to Li Mingxian, Party chief of the town.

Photo shows harvested crayfish. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Mingjiang)

The rice-crayfish farming base boasts an annual output of about 200 kg of crayfish, 100 kg of crayfish seeds, and 350 kg of rice per mu, generating an income of 18,000 yuan per mu, Li added.

Similarly, Donghua town in Pingnan county has planned 3,500 mu of paddy fields for integrated rice-crayfish farming this year. Recently, rice has been harvested at the base and the crayfish have been warmly received in the market.

Photo shows a rice-crayfish farming base in Guantang village, Donghua town in Pingnan county, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Qingjie)

People shows crayfish at a rice-crayfish farming base in Shizhuo village, Qingfeng town, Gangbei district, Guigang city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Fan Chaolong)

