Crayfish-related industry booms in C China

Xinhua) 11:04, June 26, 2022

Workers package crayfishes at a crayfish trading center in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

The crayfish-related industry in Qianjiang has formed a complete industrial chain including breeding, processing and export, catering and e-commerce. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

People taste crayfishes at a restaurant in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2022.

A breeder sorts crayfishes at a farm in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

A chef makes a dish of crayfishes at a restaurant in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2022.

A breeder catches crayfishes at a farm in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

Workers sort crayfishes at a crayfish trading center in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

A crayfish breeder sells crayfishes at a crayfish trading center in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

A chef makes a dish of crayfishes at a restaurant in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2022.

A breeder displays a crayfish at a farm in Qianjiang, central China's Hubei Province, June 25, 2022.

