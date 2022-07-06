Algeria celebrates 60th independence anniversary with military parade

Xinhua) 08:35, July 06, 2022

Aircraft are seen during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Xinhua)

ALGIERS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials.

In a televised message before the parade, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the Independence Day celebrations "bear the meanings of loyalty to the martyrs, and to the eternal message of November" 1954, referring to the victory of the Algerian War of Independence.

Tebboune, who is also commander-in-chief of the People's National Army, inspected parade formations of land, air and naval forces as well as the National Gendarmerie as they passed through a seaside square near the newly built Grand Mosque of Algiers.

The parade also featured hundreds of military vehicles, including missile launchers, armored personnel carriers, and Soviet-era tanks.

After the flyover of Algerian fighter jets in a triangle formation, a showcase of warships including frigates and submarines concluded the parade.

Senior Algerian military officials including Army Chief of Staff Said Chengriha attended the parade, together with foreign leaders and ministers, including the presidents of Tunisia, Ethiopia and Niger.

Aircraft are seen in the formation of "60" during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Xinhua)

Aircraft are seen during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Xinhua)

Aircraft are seen during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Xinhua)

Military vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua)

Military vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua)

Armored vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua)

People take part in a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua)

Military vehicles are driven during a military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on July 5, 2022. Algeria on Tuesday held a grand military parade to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from French colonialism, with the attendance of senior local and foreign officials. (Algerian Ministry of National Defense/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)