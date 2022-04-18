We Are China

People have charitable iftar meals during Ramadan in Algiers

Xinhua) 08:16, April 18, 2022

People have charitable iftar meals during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Algiers, Algeria, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Volunteers prepare charitable food during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Algiers, Algeria, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)