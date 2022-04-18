Home>>
People have charitable iftar meals during Ramadan in Algiers
(Xinhua) 08:16, April 18, 2022
People have charitable iftar meals during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Algiers, Algeria, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
Volunteers prepare charitable food during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Algiers, Algeria, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua)
