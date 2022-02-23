China's top legislator holds talks with Algerian parliament speaker

Xinhua) 08:56, February 23, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu Tuesday held talks with Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, via video link.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, commended the traditional friendship between China and Algeria since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1958.

Regarding the future development of these relations, Li called on the two countries to enhance mutual political support. He also said they should deepen practical cooperation, strengthen cooperation in COVID-19 response, and enhance global and regional affairs communication.

China appreciates Algeria's support concerning China's core interests and major concerns, said Li, extending gratitude to the northern African country for its firm support of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

He called on the two countries to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative and promote cooperation in major practical projects.

Li noted the friendly tradition between the NPC and the People's National Assembly of Algeria. He said the NPC stands ready with the Algerian side to enhance exchanges on various levels, share experiences in legislation and supervision in finance, agriculture, education, and foreign investment, and closely coordinate on multilateral occasions and affairs to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Boughali congratulated China on the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and said Algeria is willing to cooperate with China in areas including economy and trade, investment, technology, culture, and COVID-19 response.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Ibrahim Boughali, speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)