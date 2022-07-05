More stringent COVID-19 measures reintroduced in Fiji amid rising cases

Xinhua) 14:11, July 05, 2022

SUVA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Fiji has reintroduced more stringent COVID-19 safety measures as the South Pacific island nation has reported an increasing number of COVID-19 cases recently.

Fiji's Health Ministry is now restricting visits to Fiji's hospitals as part of its proactive efforts in fighting COVID-19, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong confirmed that hospitals across the country are not closed, but visits have been limited as the authorities are bringing back stringent measures aiming to ensure the safe interaction between health workers and patients.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has reinstated masking and screening in hospitals and health centers.

The ministry has also urged owners and senior executives of workplaces to take appropriate actions against the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, people engaged in Fiji's tourism industry have been put on notice regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Fantasha Lockington said that they are keeping track of the COVID-19 situation and association members have been advised to be more mindful of the rising cases.

In Fiji, police officers have been advised to wear face masks from Monday. Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said that their work requires constant interactions with the public, and confirmed that previously the Fijian police force had a high COVID-19 infection rate at more than 25 percent.

From Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccination for Fijian children aged five to 11 will begin through the school vaccination program.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, has recorded more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases with 866 deaths since March 2020 when it recorded its first confirmed case.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)