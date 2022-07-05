34 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:34, July 05, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 34 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,199 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

