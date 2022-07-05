Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:17, July 05, 2022

An unmanned disinfection device works in Hefei South Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 69 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 266 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday in eight provincial-level regions, including 179 in Anhui and 66 in Jiangsu.

Altogether 34 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,199 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

