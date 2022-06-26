Iran, EU say nuke talks to resume in days

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (C-R) and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (C-L) attend a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran, on June 25, 2022. Iran and the European Union announced here on Saturday the resumption of international negotiations in Vienna in the coming days to revive the Iranian nuclear pact. (Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

TEHRAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Iran and the European Union announced here on Saturday the resumption of international negotiations in Vienna in the coming days to revive the Iranian nuclear pact.

Making the remarks at a joint televised press conference with the visiting European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country is prepared for the resumption of Vienna nuclear talks in the coming days.

The Iranian top diplomat said that he had detailed, in-depth talks on Iran's demands with Borrell, and that "we are ready to resume negotiations in the coming days."

The economic benefit of the Iranian people from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is important to the Iranian government and any issue that fails to secure Iran's economic interests will not be acceptable to the government of President Ebrahim Raisi, he noted.

"We will try to resolve the problems and differences that exist in the course of the talks that will resume soon," he said, expressing the hope that the American side will take "realistic and fair action this time" in a run for a possible agreement.

For his part, Borrell said the talks will resume "quickly" and "immediately" in an effort to "solve the last outstanding issues."

"We are expected to resume talks in the coming days and break the impasse. It has been three months and we need to accelerate the work. I am very happy about the decision that has been made in Tehran and Washington," the top EU diplomat said.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the agreement.

Iran signed the JCPOA with the world powers in July 2015 accepting to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on Tehran. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed Washington's unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the agreement in retaliation.

The talks have been suspended since March when it was believed to be only a step away from a final agreement, raising deep concerns about their prospect.

