U.S. sanctions cannot stop Iran's drone capability: lawmaker

Xinhua) 10:06, May 07, 2022

TEHRAN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The United States cannot stop the development of Iran's drone capability by putting embargoes on it, a senior Iranian lawmaker told official news agency IRNA on Friday.

"By sanctioning Iran's drone power, the United States is trying to create Iranophobia in the region," said Mohammad Hassan Asfari, a member of the Iranian parliament, referring to the recent U.S. lawmakers' move to sanction Iran's drone power.

Through these pressures, Washington also seeks to get more concessions from the Islamic republic at the negotiating table in Vienna, said Asfari. But Iran's drone capability is "non-negotiable and unstoppable," he said.

The Islamic republic is considered as a regional power thanks to the capability of its armed forces and the drone power, he said, adding that in the meantime "Iran is not a threat to the region, and that the Zionist regime and the United States are the main cause of instability in the region."

Asfari said Iranian drones are capable of flying long distances, carrying weapons, taking pictures and videos for a long time and at the same time evading radar detection.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)