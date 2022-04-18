Iran says interactions with Israel can't ensure Arab states' security

Xinhua) 08:26, April 18, 2022

TEHRAN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri on Sunday criticized some Arab states for normalizing ties with Israel, saying interactions with Israel can not ensure these countries' security.

History has proven that aggression and occupation will never lead to order, stability and calm, Bagheri told a meeting with Iranian army commanders, according to the foreign ministry's website.

Because of its occupying and aggressive nature, Israel has caused insecurity and tensions, he noted.

The interactions between some regional governments and Israel are "similar to taking refuge in a wolf's lair to protect oneself from the blissful spring rain," Bagheri said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)