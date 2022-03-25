Iran says Yemen faces worst humanitarian crisis in "destructive war"

Xinhua) 08:28, March 25, 2022

A Yemeni man rides a donkey with water tanks at a charitable water station in Abs District, Hajjah province, Yemen, on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Saudi-led coalition's "destructive war" on Yemen has caused the country to face the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the century.

It said in a statement that as the coalition's war and blockade enter the eighth year, the direct and indirect consequences of the humanitarian catastrophe have seriously impacted the country's innocent civilians, including women and children.

A Yemeni boy carries a bag of food that he received from a charity, in Midi district, Hajjah province, Yemen, on March 7, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemen's infrastructure has been destructed and vital sectors such as health, economy, and education have been ruined, the ministry noted.

It accused the coalition and its Western supporters of violating all international and human rights laws in Yemen by unleashing sales of weapons and adopting double-standard and biased approaches at the United Nations Security Council.

The ministry reaffirmed the only way to solve the Yemeni crisis is through a political solution led by the Yemenis.

A child walks in a village for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Hajjah province, northern Yemen on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of the northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the following year to support the Yemeni government.

