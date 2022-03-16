Chinese envoy calls for diplomatic solution to Yemen crisis

Xinhua) 13:19, March 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy called on the parties to the conflict in Yemen to seek a diplomatic solution.

The seven-year-old war has brought irreparable harm to the people of Yemen and caused immeasurable losses to national development, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

Over the past seven years, the fighting has repeatedly proved that a military approach cannot achieve the expected goal. Instead, a Yemeni-led peace process is the only way forward, Dai said.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg recently held consultations with the relevant parties on political, security and economic issues. China welcomes this development, he said.

"Having noted that the parties emphasized the need for a nationwide cease-fire and the urgency to resume negotiations, China calls on all parties to the conflict to heed the call of the Yemenis from all sectors of society" to end the fighting and commit to a diplomatic solution to the crisis, he said.

Last month, the Security Council adopted a resolution on Yemen sanctions and the extension of the mandate of the Panel of Experts that assists the Sanctions Committees. China's position on sanctions is consistent, and it will pay close attention to the impact of sanctions, Dai said, noting China hopes that these restrictive measures will help encourage the parties to the conflict to renounce military solutions and return to the right track of political negotiations at an early date.

Dai said China condemns all the attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities and calls for the immediate cessation of cross-border attacks and security threats against the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The government and people of Yemen need the international community's help as the country is mired in a humanitarian crisis, he said. China supports the Yemeni government's efforts to stabilize the currency and build back its economy, he added.

Dai urged the parties to the conflict to guarantee the import, transport and supply of oil and essential commodities, and allow and facilitate humanitarian operations.

