Mideast in Pictures: Yemen's children struggle to get education in tent schools
Students study inside a tent that serves as their classroom at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
HAJJAH, Yemen, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Most of the students in Hajjah Province in northern Yemen have no access to regular schools. Instead, they have to go to "tent schools" which help them continue their education and offer some sense of security and normalcy.
Students study inside a tent that serves as their classroom at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
A student attends a class with a well-thumbed textbook at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
A student walks past a tent that serves as a classroom at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
Students study inside a classroom made from straw at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
Students stand in front of a tent that serves as their classroom at a primary school in Hajjah province, northern Yemen, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua)
