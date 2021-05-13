Chinese envoy calls for efforts to promote peace in Yemen

Xinhua) 08:24, May 13, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to promote peace in Yemen and provide humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country.

There is a need to mobilize every diplomatic effort and to work strenuously toward a cease-fire in Yemen, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The military conflict in Marib has not only displaced civilians with serious humanitarian consequences, but also exacerbated the confrontation between the parties, undermining the efforts toward a military settlement, he told the Security Council.

There is no military solution to the conflict. A political solution is in the interests of all parties, he said. China reiterates its condemnation of the attacks against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and supports the work of the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Yemen.

China welcomes the positive signals from Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and their commitments in this regard. China hopes that these efforts will get a positive response from the relevant party in Yemen, said Zhang.

He asked for efforts to leverage the roles of regional countries so as to push relentlessly for political talks.

The proposals for a nationwide cease-fire, lifting the blockade on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port, and relaunching political negotiations have been on the table for months. But the negotiation process has been delayed again and again, he said. "We hope the special envoy will stay in close communication and coordination with regional countries to identify where the crux lies and encourage those countries with influence on the parties to play a greater role."

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has put forward a five-point initiative on peace and stability in the Middle East in support of regional countries and peoples playing a major role to find political solutions to the Yemeni and other hot-spot issues. Regional countries have recently expressed their commitments to advancing the peace process in Yemen, and have engaged in friendly interactions among themselves. China hopes these positive signs will translate into tangible action of peacemaking, said Zhang.

The international community must increase humanitarian assistance to address the immediate needs of the Yemeni people, he said.

Today, across the country, the state of protection of civilians is worrying. The risk of famine is imminent. COVID-19 control is an uphill struggle, and oil supply is very unstable, he noted.

China calls on donor countries to disperse their pledges without delay to keep the UN humanitarian relief programs going. All parties to the conflict must ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and keep the avenues open for the import of food, oil and other commodities, he said.

China commends Saudi Arabia's decision to provide Yemen with oil products worth 422 million U.S. dollars, and welcomes the arrival of the first shipment to the port of Aden, he said.

Over the years, China has provided large amounts of humanitarian assistance to Yemen through bilateral and multilateral channels. From 2017 to 2020, China provided more than 11,700 metric tons of food aid to Yemen. Since last year, China has provided test kits, medical masks, personal protection equipment and other anti-COVID supplies to Yemen. China stands ready to continue playing its part in alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, said Zhang.

On the Safer oil tanker, he asked the Houthis to assist the UN technical staff in boarding the vessel to conduct assessment and repairs as soon as possible in order to prevent economic, humanitarian, and marine environmental disasters.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)