Chinese envoy expounds China's position on situation in East Jerusalem

Xinhua) 09:30, May 11, 2021

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian outside the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City on May 9, 2021.(Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

China condemns the violence against civilians, calls on all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and encourages immediate actions toward de-escalation, said Chinese UN envoy.

UNITED NATIONS, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Monday expounded his country's position on the situation in East Jerusalem during emergency closed-door consultations of the Security Council, according to the Chinese mission.

China is deeply concerned about the escalating tensions and violence in East Jerusalem. The serious clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the past days are disturbing. China condemns the violence against civilians, calls on all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and encourages immediate actions toward de-escalation, said Zhang.

Israeli authorities should take necessary measures to prevent violence, threats and provocations against Muslim worshipers. The historic status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City should always be upheld and respected. China is deeply concerned about the looming eviction of Palestine families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in East Jerusalem. China urges Israel to cease demolitions, evictions and all settlement activities, he said.

Given the volatile situation and potential of escalation, the Security Council should reiterate its commitment and unwavering support to the two-state solution and call for de-escalation in the interests of peace and stability, said Zhang.

