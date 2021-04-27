Chinese envoy calls for efforts to promote political settlement of Abyei issue

Xinhua) 08:53, April 27, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for efforts to promote the political settlement of the Abyei issue and for international humanitarian and development assistance.

At present, the situation in Abyei, a territory contested by Sudan and South Sudan, is stable on the whole, thanks to efforts of Sudan and South Sudan, the African Union (AU) and the United Nations. Both Sudan and South Sudan have made positive progress in their domestic political processes, creating a favorable atmosphere for the political settlement of the Abyei issue, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

All parties should work together toward a political settlement. Sudan and South Sudan have the ownership of the Abyei question, and are expected to increase inputs in its solution by making speedy progress in establishing a joint institution, he told the Security Council, adding that China supports the AU's mediation efforts.

Peaceful coexistence between the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities is the inevitable course toward maintaining stability in Abyei and resolving its final status. It is imperative to safeguard the rights and interests of the two communities and to promote dialogue, he said.

Humanitarian aid and development hold a key to solving the current crisis. Abyei has been plagued by weak infrastructure, harsh living conditions, massive displacement of people, and yawning gaps in humanitarian needs, only to be exacerbated by COVID-19, said Dai.

The international community should provide targeted assistance to help strengthen local health and education capacity building, increase investment in infrastructure development, and help the local people effectively fight the pandemic, he said.

