Chinese envoy calls for efforts to stabilize Iraq

Xinhua) 11:04, May 12, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to stabilize Iraq and ensure peaceful elections.

Iraq remains in the grip of a grim security situation, which necessitates unwavering international support for the country's counter-terrorism efforts, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Remnants of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group continue to launch attacks in Iraq, which have caused civilian casualties in the hundreds so far this year. The international community should assist Iraq in effectively tackling the problem of foreign terrorist fighters and securing the hard-won gains in counter-terrorism, he told the Security Council.

On the basis of full respect for Iraq's judicial sovereignty, it is necessary to give play to the role of the UN team investigating IS crimes in Iraq and support Iraq in bringing the terrorists to justice, he said.

A peaceful Iraq is contingent on a favorable regional setting. China encourages the parties concerned to respond positively to the UN secretary-general's appeal, uphold the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, fully respect Iraq's sovereignty and territory integrity, and join in a collective effort to build a secure and stable future for Iraq, said Zhang.

"Any military operations to take place on the soil of Iraq must have the prior consent of the Iraqi government. Iraq should not become a victim of geopolitical maneuvers," he added.

It is necessary to support Iraq in fulfilling an all-important political agenda of this year, namely the upcoming general elections. Iraq has taken active steps to press forward with the preparations, and marked progress has been achieved, he said. "We encourage the Iraqi government to continue its effort to ensure peaceful and smooth elections that fully reflect the will and aspirations of the Iraqi people."

Iraq has twice written to the president of the Security Council on election-related issues. The United Nations should play a positive and constructive role in the smooth conduct of the Iraqi elections, he said.

China has provided the Iraqi High Electoral Commission with a video teleconferencing system and office computers. China will soon be delivering the second tranche of office supplies for the elections as part of its aid package, said Zhang.

Greater unity is vital to a stable Iraq. China welcomes the agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan regional governments on the 2021 budget bill achieved through dialogue and consultation. China hopes the sides can maintain the current momentum in their continued search for lasting solutions to issues of mutual concern, he said.

China commends Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's appeal for a national dialogue and looks forward to all parties taking a positive and constructive part in the dialogue, he added.

Iraq needs support in its response to the COVID-related challenges, said Zhang. "We've seen some recent spikes in new cases in Iraq, which is very worrying. The international community should keep up its support for Iraq's response, focusing on the equitable distribution of vaccines."

Since the start of the pandemic, China has sent a medical expert team and multiple shipments of supplies to help Iraq combat the disease. In addition, China has helped build a PCR laboratory and sent two batches of vaccines in close succession to help Iraq tide over the crisis, he said.

China encourages and welcomes all countries in a position to offer help to Iraq to do so to the best of their abilities. China supports the renewal of the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq. China will, along with the international community, continue to support Iraq in its quest for lasting peace, development, and prosperity, he said.

