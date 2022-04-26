Iran doesn't recognize "unilateral sanctions" against Russia: ministry
TEHRAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran does not recognize "unilateral sanctions" against Russia, official news agency IRNA reported.
As a country targeted with unilateral sanctions for many years, Iran cannot recognize such similar sanctions and embargoes against other countries, Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press conference.
Stressing that Iran is not a proponent of war, he urged dialogues and diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Iranian spokesman also said the United States invaded Iraq "on the basis of a lie" but no country sanctioned Washington.
"The United States cannot be the police, the judge, the jury, and everything in the world," the spokesman noted.
