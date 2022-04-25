Report about sending Iranian weapons to Russia "fake": Russian embassy in Iran
TEHRAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Embassy in Iran announced on Sunday that news about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is "fake," Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.
The embassy said in a statement availed to the Iranian media that "the information published in some media about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is false and does not correspond to reality."
On April 12, British daily the Guardian reported that "Russia using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine."
It said that "an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system, similar to the Russian S-300, has also been donated to Moscow by the authorities in Tehran, who also returned an S-300."
The Iranian Embassy in the United Kingdom strongly objected to the Guardian's news on arms shipments to Russia, saying that it is "an unrealistic and baseless storytelling."
