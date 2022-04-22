Russia imposes personal sanctions on U.S. vice president, Meta CEO
MOSCOW, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 29 U.S. citizens, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 61 Canadian citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
A total of 29 U.S. citizens are included in Russia's "stop list" in response to the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the U.S. Joe Biden administration, the ministry said.
"Top U.S. leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists, who are pursuing a Russophobic agenda, as well as the spouses of a number of high-ranking officials" are among those added to the list, and they will be denied entry to Russia for an indefinite term.
Russia has also included a group of Canadian government, defense, and media representatives in the country's "stop list" in response to "the Russophobic course" pursued by Canada. Sixty-one Canadian citizens will be prohibited from entering Russia.
The foreign ministry said the "stop list" would be expanded in the near future, in response to the hostile actions carried out by the United States and Canada.
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- UN chief asks Putin, Zelensky to meet with him in Moscow, Kiev
- Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov
- Russia expels diplomats from Netherlands, Belgium, Austria in retaliatory move
- Russia expels Bulgarian diplomats in retaliation
- West's "economic blitzkrieg" against Russia fails: Putin
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.