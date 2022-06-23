Chinese, Iranian FMs holds phone conversation on ties

Xinhua) 22:51, June 23, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the latter's request.

Amir Abdollahian wished a complete success for the 14th BRICS Summit as well as the High-level Dialogue on Global Development and expressed the belief that China as the rotating chair will create new opportunities for multilateral cooperation within the framework of the BRICS.

He reiterated Iran's support for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by China.

Wang said the BRICS Summit and the High-level Dialogue on Global Development to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping holds great significance for strengthening the construction of the BRICS mechanism, enhancing the unity and cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries, as well as facilitating global efforts in dealing with common challenges to development.

China highly values its relations with Iran and stands ready to work with the Iranian side to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns in the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Amir Abdollahian briefed Wang on latest progress in the negotiations on resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that the bullying actions of the United States is the major obstacle to current negotiations.

He added that the Iranian side will unswervingly safeguard its national interests, and is firmly committed to resolving differences through negotiations, so as to achieve an agreement at an early date.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed gratitude to China for its constructive role on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Wang said that China disapproves of any non-constructive measures that lead to the continuous escalation of the situation, and that all parties should continue to uphold the correct logic of right and wrong and work tirelessly to reach an agreement through diplomatic efforts.

Wang said China opposes the politicization of affairs of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and supports the IAEA and Iran to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and cooperation.

He said the U.S. side should earnestly realize its own responsibility and actively respond to Iran's reasonable demands, adding that the Chinese side will continue to uphold justice, support the negotiation process, and is willing to maintain close communication with the Iranian side.

