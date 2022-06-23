First intelligent 500KV GIS transformer substation in Hunan put into operation

People's Daily Online) 17:23, June 23, 2022

The first 500KV power transmission and transformation project of central China's Hunan Province was recently put into operation. The project is also the province's first intelligent 500KV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) transformer substation.

The Hongguang transformer substation, as a junction in the power grid of central Hunan, is crucial to completing the transmission channel for the West-to-East Electricity Transmission Project in the central part of the province.

It will further meet the rising demand for electricity in the west of Loudi, a prefecture-level city in central Hunan, and contribute to the local steel and engineering machinery industries, two major economic drivers of the city.

The project, which commenced at the end of 2020, faced continuous bouts of rainfall for half a year and three waves of COVID-19’s resurgence.

The State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited maintained close communication with local government departments and constructors, and established a sound relationship with residents living around the construction site to ensure the safety of surrounding structures and residents, as well as realizing the on-time delivery of the project. Noise and pollution during the construction were well controlled.

To make the transformer substation greener, the State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited massively utilized prefabricated parts and widely promoted mechanized construction. It employed an innovative digital model for material management that could dispatch materials rapidly, and also invented a GIS dustproof system that enabled all-weather installation.

