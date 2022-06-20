In pics: opening event for dogs in Lebanon
A man trains his dog at an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People and their dogs attend an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A man encourages his dog to jump at an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People and their dogs attend an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
People and their dogs attend an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A woman and her dog attend an opening event for dogs on the coast in Beirut, Lebanon, June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
