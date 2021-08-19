COVID-19 detection dogs trained in Canada

Xinhua) 11:08, August 19, 2021

The detection dog "Finn" sniffs around the cone shaped scent stands to find out which one of them contains the COVID-19 odour inside the training room at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2021. Canada's first COVID-19 detection dogs are being trained for 6 months and ready to be deployed for work in next few weeks. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)