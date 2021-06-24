People train dogs at UP Campus in Manila, the Philippines

Xinhua) 15:36, June 24, 2021

A member of the University of the Philippines (UP) Sagip (Rescue) K9 is seen with her dogs at the UP Campus in Manila, the Philippines on June 23, 2021. The UP Sagip (Rescue) K9 aims to find purpose and care for the saved stray dogs that were left unfed because of the COVID-19 pandemic by undergoing search and rescue training. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

