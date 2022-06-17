Skill training classes provided for locals to boost employment in Sanjiang, China's Guangxi
Women learn embroidery at a training class in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2022. Recently local authorities of Sanjiang have organized multiple skill training classes as a way to boost employment and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
People learn painting at a training class in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2022. Recently local authorities of Sanjiang have organized multiple skill training classes as a way to boost employment and improve locals' incomes. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Photos
