China to cultivate more skilled personnel in manufacturing sector

Xinhua) 09:06, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up the cultivation of skilled personnel that are urgently needed to promote the high-quality development of the country's manufacturing industry, according to a government plan.

From 2022 to 2025, China will establish national training bases focusing on the training of highly skilled personnel, as well as promoting technology and quality upgrading in the manufacturing sector, says the plan issued on Monday by three government bodies including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The country will also increase government subsidies for the training of personnel that are urgently needed and improve the incentive mechanism for those talents, according to the plan.

