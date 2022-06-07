Low unemployment in U.S. can't hide impact of low wages, rising inflation: The Guardian

Xinhua) 08:36, June 07, 2022

LONDON, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The low unemployment rate in the United States cannot hide the impact of supply chain problems, labor shortages, rising inflation and low wages, The Guardian has reported.

In Las Vegas, although businesses have reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the City of Lights is still experiencing tough times, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

In many ways, Vegas holds a "funhouse mirror to the deeply strange" U.S. economy. According to the report, the unemployment rate in the United States is currently 3.6 percent, an almost 50-year low, and both consumption and wages are increasing.

However, supply chain problems persist, businesses are struggling to recruit staff, workers are angry about how they were treated during the pandemic and after, and tourists are dissatisfied with shortages and poor service, the report said.

"Everyone is worried about inflation -- rising faster than wages for many -- and interest rates. Looming over all this is the threat of a recession -- one likely to be felt first in a city reliant on freewheeling spending," said the report.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)