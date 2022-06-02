U.S. healthcare workers face serious mental health crisis: USA Today

Xinhua) 09:00, June 02, 2022

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The healthcare workers in the United States are facing a mental health crisis, the USA Today reported Tuesday.

Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory regarding the burnout and resignation crisis in the healthcare community, underlining the severity of the problem.

Overworked doctors and nurses who risked their lives to battle the pandemic are now dealing with a public that is increasingly distrustful in a politicized environment where hospital violence is not uncommon, the paper said.

A growing number of healthcare staff are frustrated with the staffing shortages and the administrative demands of an increasingly complicated medical system, the paper reported.

