Too many guns lead to too many deaths in U.S.: report

Xinhua) 08:49, June 02, 2022

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- There have been 213 mass shootings in the first 21 weeks of 2022 in the United States, including 27 school shootings and up to approximately 10 mass shootings every week, The New Republic on Saturday cited the Gun Violence Archive.

"This is a uniquely American phenomenon, for no other reason than the fact that, unlike everywhere else in the world, there are too many readily available guns in America," said the report written by Jason Linkins, deputy editor at the magazine.

The constant repetition of mass shootings has given rise to the notion that people are becoming numb to this carnage, which, however, is not to the slaughter of children or churchgoers or people just trying to do their shopping, said the report.

"Any numbness instead stems from the grim knowledge that our elected officials will do little beyond making their wan pleas for prayers or votes. 'Numb' is just the imperfect term being used to describe this sad state of affairs," it noted.

"There are too many readily available guns in America" -- this is basically all you need to know to answer the question "why does this keep happening," said the report.

"The facts are in, the case is closed; the rest is just the deception of politicians and ideologues who are OK with schoolchildren being gunned down in their classrooms," it added.

