China stabilizes country’s employment situation by adopting various approaches in recent years

People's Daily Online) 15:18, June 07, 2022

China has adopted various approaches to stabilize the country’s employment situation in recent years, which have proved effective.

Nanjing city, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, organized 638 job fairs in the first quarter of this year, attracting over 10,000 enterprises with over 100,000 job opportunities.

An online interview is conducted during a job fair held in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Nanjing Daily/Sun Zhongyuan)

Nanjing Longxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. in Nanjing city has launched online hiring events via livestreaming sessions. “Located in Lishui Economic and Technological Development Zone in the Lishui District of Nanjing, our company has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons, and supplies top-level lithium-ion battery enterprises. Besides, Shenzhen Londian Electrics Co., Ltd., the parent firm of our company, excels at copper foil nationwide, which is one of the materials in lithium-ion batteries,” introduced Duan Gehong, the human resources manager for the company, during a livestreaming session, which attracted over 50,000 viewers.

Last December, the human resources and social security bureau of Lishui district initiated a program to help companies hold hiring events via livestreaming sessions and the company was one of the first participants. “Our company, which was founded not long ago, signed up for the program in the hope of reaching more job seekers,” said Duan, who added that the company plans to hire 800 people this year, and another 1,500 next year, who are mostly graduates majoring in mechanical and material sciences.

The company also organized an online open day for college students in which it introduced and showcased its projects under construction, as well as assembly lines, dormitories, etc.

Nian Haowei, a student from Jincheng College under the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, who received an offer from the company, said that the two online events helped him gain a better understanding of the company, and he will plan to take up work there upon completing his graduation.

Ningxia Xinhua Department Store Modern Logistics Co., Ltd., a top-tier logistics company based in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in partnership with a local vocational college, established a logistics school at the college, hoping to use this effort to equip students with the knowledge needed to excel in the industry.

In the past, new employees were not competent enough to fulfill their tasks, as there was a gap between what they were taught at school and what was needed at work. “Logistics is a fast-changing industry. Employees need to keep abreast of the new technologies,” introduced Zhao Junlong, the general manager of the company.

Inside the school, the first of its kind in Ningxia, there is a training base where students can learn to operate relevant equipment, such as packaging machines and forklifts. Students can familiarize themselves with their future workplace at the training base, with its layout resembling the logistics park at the company.

The company also arranged some senior workers to participate in teaching programs for those who intend to work for the company. “The company’s participation in the cultivation of the talents has enriched the content of the course, and has helped them grasp the trends of the industry,” said Zhang Ping, the company’s human resources manager.

Baotou Iron and Steel Group located in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has made their approach for recruiting talents more targeted, which has effectively addressed labor shortages at the company’s mines, in addition to offering job opportunities to graduates majoring in mining and geology-related programs.

“Our company has adopted various recruitment approaches, analyzed the talents needed in the future, and hired over 1,700 new employees over the past three years,” said Zhao Xisheng, an executive at the company.

At present, over 500 employees at the company have won titles as high-level talents of either Baotou city or the autonomous region, while 31 teams working at the company have been recognized as innovative teams in various categories.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)