China to reinforce its employment-first approach

Xinhua) 15:58, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China will reinforce its employment-first approach to fulfill the annual target, as it is one of the key underpinnings for keeping major economic indicators within an appropriate range.

The periodical policy of lowering unemployment and work-related injury insurance premiums will continue to be implemented, said Chen Yongjia, an official with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, on Wednesday at a press conference.

Payment of social insurance premiums from industries bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic can be postponed, he said.

Self-employment is encouraged, said Chen, introducing that relevant training, services, loans and subsidies will be stepped up.

Chen also noted that efforts will be made to promote employment for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers especially those who had shaken off poverty.

This year, China aims to create over 11 million new urban jobs, and keep a surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent, according to the government work report.

In the first quarter of 2022, 2.85 million new urban jobs were created, fulfilling 26 percent of the year's target.

In the meantime, the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.5 percent, basically unchanged from the same period last year.

