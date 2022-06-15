China mulls recognition of 18 new professions

June 15, 2022

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's human resources authority is considering to add 18 new professions to reflect the country's occupational development and boost graduate employment and entrepreneurship.

The new professions, announced Tuesday to solicit opinions from the public, include robotics engineering technicians, data security engineers, digital solution designers, carbon sequestration assessors, and energy efficiency and carbon neutral building consultants, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on its website.

The new professions reflect the country's digitalization and carbon peaking and neutrality trends, read the statement.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to formulate new vocational standards and guide training institutions to carry out training in accordance with the standards, said the statement.

In 1999, China published its first reference book on occupational classifications, which included 1,838 jobs.

In 2010, China started revising the reference book by adding new jobs, and finally published the latest edition of the reference book in 2015.

In April 2021, the ministry, together with two other authorities, started amending the 2015 edition of the occupational classification list.

