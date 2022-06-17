Turandot Winery Town project under construction in Yinchuan, NW China

Xinhua) 08:46, June 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows the construction site of the Turandot Winery Town project in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

At the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains in Yinchuan, Ningxia, Turandot Winery Town is a key construction project for the development of the grape and wine industry with a planned area of 3303 mu (about 220.2 hectares) and a total investment of 2.5 billion yuan (about 373.25 million U.S. dollars).

The town boasts the integrated development of grape planting, wine brewing and wine culture-featured tourism.

The eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains in Ningxia, located between the 37th and the 40th parallels of the Northern Hemisphere, are deemed the "golden zone" for growing wine grapes. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

