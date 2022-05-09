Home>>
Sea of clouds at Luopingshan Wind Farm
(People's Daily App) 15:45, May 09, 2022
What's the shape of wind? The sea of clouds is churning and the windmills are turning, to reveal a spectacular view at Luopingshan Wind Farm in Yunnan Province.
