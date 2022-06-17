New international freight train from Chongqing to South Asia goes on test run

Xinhua) 08:30, June 17, 2022

In this aerial photo, an outbound international freight train departs from a station in southwest China's Chongqing, June 16, 2022.

The first outbound international freight train for test from China's Chongqing to South Asia pulled out of a station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday. The new route from Chongqing to Nepal's capital Kathmandu can save about 20 days on the way compared with traditional logistics routes. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

