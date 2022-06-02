China to see more rail passenger trips in Dragon Boat Festival
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China will see a rebound in railway passenger trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush from Thursday to Sunday, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Thursday.
During the period, average daily railway passenger trips are expected to reach 5.4 million, up 2 million trips per day from the May Day holiday, China Railway said.
Starting on Wednesday, the railway authority adjusted the pre-sale period of railway tickets to 15 days from 5 days, as the Omicron outbreak has largely been brought under control.
The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, the holiday runs from Friday to Sunday.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongqing attracts young people looking for slow travel experiences
- In-depth travel gains popularity in many Chinese cities
- China reports 253 mln railway trips in Spring Festival travel rush
- Passenger trips to exceed 1 bln during 2022 Spring Festival travel rush
- China sees 251 mln domestic trips amid Spring Festival
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.