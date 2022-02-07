China sees 251 mln domestic trips amid Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:02, February 07, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has seen around 251 million domestic trips during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting from Jan. 31, figures by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

This year's domestic trips declined by 2 percent year on year, with nearly 289.2 billion yuan (around 45.4 billion U.S. dollars) generated in domestic tourism revenue, showed the figures.

No major accidents occurred in the culture and tourism sector, and the market has remained stable and orderly during the holiday, said the ministry.

