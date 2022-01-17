Spring Festival travel rush kicks off

Ecns.cn) 16:35, January 17, 2022

Crew members pose for a group photo in front of Train G6737, the first batch of trains of Spring Festival travel rush, at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Capital of China, Jan. 17, 2022. During the 40-day travel rush, also known as chunyun, many Chinese people will travel to meet their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Tianyong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)