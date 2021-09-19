We Are China

High-speed railroad linking Shanghai, Hangzhou under maintenance

Xinhua) 14:19, September 19, 2021

Maintenance workers change rails on the high-speed railroad linking east China's Shanghai and the city of Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)