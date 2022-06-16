Senior Chinese official chairs BRICS security meeting

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, chairs the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security via video link, June 15, 2022. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chaired the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security via video link on Wednesday.

Yang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that facing various risks and challenges, the Global Security Initiative put forward by China has contributed Chinese wisdom to solving the current dilemma of global security and provided an important guideline for building a world of lasting peace and universal security.

Yang said that the BRICS was born in the historical tide of the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries and represents the direction of the evolution and adjustment of the world pattern and international order. He called on the five countries to follow the trend of times, respond to changes of the times and inject more stability and positive energy into the turbulent international situation.

He also called on BRICS countries to practice true multilateralism, address both traditional and non-traditional security threats in a coordinated manner, advocate solidarity, and coordinate security and development to realize the "common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security."

The meeting reviewed the work of the working group on counter-terrorism and cyber security, agreed to jointly promote plans and roadmaps for international counter-terrorism and cyber security cooperation, and uphold the central coordinating role of the United Nations in the global counter-terrorism cause, and called for a more inclusive, representative and democratic global Internet governance system.

The 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security is held via video link, June 15, 2022. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

South Africa's Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Brazil's Minister of Institutional Security Augusto Heleno, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the meeting.

They had an in-depth exchange of views and reached consensus on important issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance, responding to new threats and challenges to national security, and strengthening and improving governance in new frontiers.

All parties expressed their readiness to work for fruitful outcomes of the 14th BRICS summit.

